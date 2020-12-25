The Shuswap SPCA's "catio" following its collapse caused by snowfall. (File photo)

What’s the good news, 2020? Shuswap contractors help rebuild SPCA “catio”

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

Following the snow-induced roof collapse of an outdoor cat shelter at the Shuswap SPCA in January, local businesses banded together to repair the structure for free.

The “catio” took two weeks in total to rebuild and was worked on by Lawson Engineering, Integrity Roofing and Re/Max Shuswap branch.

The SPCA branch also received $3,000 in donations to buy furniture and cat posts for the structure that were lost in the collapse.

“We’re thrilled that it’s complete and cats can be outside again; the community support has been fabulous,” said Victoria Olynik, branch manager at the Shuswap SPCA.

“We are a non-profit organization so we rely on community support and donations to keep the lights on.”

