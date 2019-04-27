Whippets show speed at new Okanagan location

Whippet Club of British Columbia hosts spring trials

Dogs will test their speed in Lumby this weekend.

The Whippet Club of British Columbia hosts spring trials May 4 and 5 at the new location – The Timber Ridge Trails in Lumby.

“The location is so beautiful up there,” said Christina Berlin, who has long helped organize the local races.

The public is welcome to come watch these speedy breeds, and can bring their own well-behaved dogs on leash.

The best time to see the races is between 10 and 11 a.m., and again at 12:30.

See: Whippet show sure to deliver speed, excitement in Lavington

Breeds taking part in the races are greyhound, ibizan, afghan, basenji, borzoi, Irish wolfhound, deerhound, saluki, Italian greyhound, pharaoh hound, ridgeback and whippets.

“It’s the frist time that Rhodesian ridgebacks can be entered,” said Christina Berlin, who helps organize the races locally. “The CKC does the rules and they decided to get them in and I know there are some around here.”

Anyone with race hounds wishing to enter can do so the morning of the event.

To help with the costs of hosting these events, there will be the Berlin Friend and Family Jam and Jelly sale at the course.

For more information visit www.dogshow.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Off-roaders pitch in with fifth annual clean up

Just Posted

Off-roaders pitch in with fifth annual clean up

Shuswap Dirt Riders show their love for pristine wilderness by picking up after others

Police seek driver who allegedly pointed gun at pedestrian

Chase RCMP report incident occurred on April 17 along Pine Street

Construction starts on Salmon Arm’s first six-storey condominium

Fifteen units to be built next to Prestige Harbourfront Resort

Peachland hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker

A hero lives in our midst

Kelowna Sun Devils regroup after home opener

The Sun Devils are back in the diamond for 4-games series at Edith Park starting Saturday

Avengers: Endgame opens to large crowds in the Okanagan

Fans excited to see how their favourite superheroes wrap upin franchise finale, says local expert

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

Summerland Skatepark cost eight times more than previous facility

New skatepark cost $600,000; earlier park in 1996 cost $70,000

Occupant ejected from vehicle in North Okanagan crash

Air ambulance assists in Highway 6 MVI

Whippets show speed at new Okanagan location

Whippet Club of British Columbia hosts spring trials

Grass fire threatens North Okanagan home

A fire broke out just after 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon near Vernon

Penticton’s Downtown Community Market to open soon

Weekly Saturday markets will run from May 4 to Sept. 28

Rural Dividend Grants given to South Okanagan initiatives

Funding for projects in the region comes to $271,544

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

Most Read