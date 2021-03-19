White Lake firefighters earn Fire Department of the Year honours

The White Lake Fire Department was named the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Fire Department of the Year. (Contributed)

Ongoing training played a big part in the White Lake Fire Department being named the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Fire Department of the Year.

On March 18, the CSRD board acknowledged the efforts of White Lake’s firefighters, 50 per cent of whom are now trained to exterior firefighting standards thanks to efforts made in 2020.

According to the CSRD, White Lake firefighters also had very strong attendance at all the CSRD’s online Zoom training sessions.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the CSRD needed to temporarily replace in-person training at CSRD fire halls, although in-person training was recently resumed.

In addition, members of the White Lake Fire Department contributed to regional efforts to train firefighters from across the CSRD’s 13 fire departments.

Fire Chief Bryan Griffin and Deputy Chief Lynn Mazur attended the meeting by Zoom to accept the award.

“Thank you for the honour. It is a real privilege to be a part of this amazing group of firefighters,” said Griffin, noting the department appreciates the support offered by CSRD Fire Services staff.

Derek Sutherland, Team Leader of Protective Services, said the department’s commitment to the CSRD’s Fire Service Values of community, teamwork, professionalism and integrity are exemplary.

