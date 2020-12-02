The White Lake Fire Department tallied an impressive total from their annual food drive. (Contributed)
White Lake firefighters haul in impressive food bank donations
One-night food drive brought in more than 2,000 lbs for Sorrento food bank
The White Lake Fire Department tallied up an impressive donation total gathered from their annual food drive on Dec. 1.
Gathering donations of food and money around the community, the department managed to amass 2103.8 pounds of food and $2,575, which were delivered to the Sorrento Food Bank on Dec. 2.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Charity and Donations
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here