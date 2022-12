White Lake firefighters stand next to the food donated to their fire department’s annual food drive on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Contributed)

It was another successful haul for the White Lake Fire Department.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, White Lake firefighters responded to the needs of those who rely on the Sorrento Food Bank by going door to door in the community, collecting donations for the fire department’s 15th annual food drive.

Residents donated $3,122 in cash, along with 1,916 lbs of food, all of which was delivered to the food bank.

