Winning raffle of ‘69 Barricuda restored by Rust Valley Restorers overwhelms new owner

Brendon Moore, 27, from Merritt, picks up his freshly won ‘69 Barricuda convertible on Jan. 17 from the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Salmon Arm and takes his dad for a ride. (Photo contributed)

When Brendon Moore received a phone call telling him he was the winner of Habitat for Humanity’s Classic Car Raffle for a ‘69 Barracuda convertible, it quite literally took his breath away.

Rex Landis, procurement and donations co-ordinator with Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, recounts Moore was so excited when Landis told him he was the raffle winner, they decided to talk again in 10 minutes after he’d had time to catch his breath.

Moore, 27, is from Coquitlam but is living in Merritt where he’d like to stay, as he’s working on becoming a firefighter.

When Landis asked him what his plans were for the $62,000 metallic blue vehicle, Moore said the first thing would be taking his dad for a ride.

True to his word, when Moore came to Salmon Arm on Jan. 17 to try out the car, the first drive was with his father in the passenger seat.

Landis said the Moore family is “a Chev family” and they have three other collector vehicles between them.

Though not a Chev, the Plymouth Barricuda turned out to be a perfect fit.

“They couldn’t believe it was blue like all their cars,” Landis said.

The raffle was a success for Habitat, with some profit left after all the costs were handled, he added.

The Barracuda, like the previous two vehicles Habitat raffled, was restored by Tappen’s Rust Valley Restorers of History Channel Canada and Netflix fame.

Landis said a portion of the Barracuda’s metamorphosis was captured on camera, so it is expected to make a brief appearance during Season 4 of the popular series.

