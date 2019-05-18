Lineup at the weigh scale at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility. (RDNO Website)

With North Okanagan landfills busy, less waste urged

Regional District of North Okanagan provides tips to waste less

Spring is a busy time at the Regional District of North Okanagan’s Diversion and Disposal Facilities (landfills).

While staff work diligently to move people through efficiently, customer volumes continue to rise, which has the RDNO urging people to consider alternatives to bringing their trash to the landfill.

The RDNO advocates rethinking consumption, reducing waste, and reusing items.

When people commit to these principles, less waste ends up in landfills, and reusable items get a second life.

“You can reduce your waste by considering ways that your unwanted household items could be reused,” said Darren Murray, Environmental Coordinator, RDNO. “For instance, the Sustainable Environmental Network Society is promoting Curbside Give Away weekend on May 25-26 which is a great opportunity for residents to keep usable items out of landfills and instead have them treasured by other residents in the community.”

Holding garage sales, or donating items in good, reusable condition to thrift stores serves a similar purpose.

Instead of dropping off yard and garden waste for composting at the landfill, skip the drive and the wait by starting a backyard compost.

The RDNO even offers a $30 rebate on home composting systems.

“We can also make significant reductions in our waste by rethinking our purchases, as the things we buy often end up in the landfill.”

RDNO provides these tips to reduce your waste:

– Avoiding products that are single use or disposable. Take small steps such as bringing reusable coffee cups out with you or keeping a reusable container in your car to pack out leftovers when you eat out.

– Rethinking before each purchase. Ask yourself, “do I really need this item?” It can save you money, time and clutter.

– Considering quality products that are durable and long lasting; these products might cost more upfront, but over time they may save you money, especially if you take good care of them.

– Repairing items that are no longer in use because they are damaged or not working. A great thing about quality products is that often, repair options are more feasible and available. For instance, it might make sense to have that zipper on that quality jacket fixed by tailor or your beloved old furniture repaired or upholstered.

Related: RDNO promotes Kal Lake balance

Related: RDNO directors have options on rural Lumby cannabis plant

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Just Posted

Column: Becoming better prepared for floods and fires

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Body of man who fell on a trail in the Sicamous Creek area recovered

A 19 person team recovered the body from 300 feet down a steep hillside

Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

30 years later: Stories from the Coquihalla

Over 30 years later, the extraordinary piece of infrastructure is still admired

The Old Guys reunite to play out spring

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts June 13 concert at Nexus

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

UPDATE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker

RCMP launch “full-scale” search for missing man

Okanagan family gives back to Search and Rescue with fundraiser

Jody and Cheryl Lambert are organizing an annual golf tournament and a GoFundMe page to fundraiser for Vernon Search and Rescue.

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

Most Read