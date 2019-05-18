With North Okanagan landfills busy, less waste urged

Regional District of North Okanagan provides tips to waste less

Lineup at the weigh scale at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility. (RDNO Website)

Spring is a busy time at the Regional District of North Okanagan’s Diversion and Disposal Facilities (landfills).

While staff work diligently to move people through efficiently, customer volumes continue to rise, which has the RDNO urging people to consider alternatives to bringing their trash to the landfill.

The RDNO advocates rethinking consumption, reducing waste, and reusing items.

When people commit to these principles, less waste ends up in landfills, and reusable items get a second life.

“You can reduce your waste by considering ways that your unwanted household items could be reused,” said Darren Murray, Environmental Coordinator, RDNO. “For instance, the Sustainable Environmental Network Society is promoting Curbside Give Away weekend on May 25-26 which is a great opportunity for residents to keep usable items out of landfills and instead have them treasured by other residents in the community.”

Holding garage sales, or donating items in good, reusable condition to thrift stores serves a similar purpose.

Instead of dropping off yard and garden waste for composting at the landfill, skip the drive and the wait by starting a backyard compost.

The RDNO even offers a $30 rebate on home composting systems.

“We can also make significant reductions in our waste by rethinking our purchases, as the things we buy often end up in the landfill.”

RDNO provides these tips to reduce your waste:

– Avoiding products that are single use or disposable. Take small steps such as bringing reusable coffee cups out with you or keeping a reusable container in your car to pack out leftovers when you eat out.

– Rethinking before each purchase. Ask yourself, “do I really need this item?” It can save you money, time and clutter.

– Considering quality products that are durable and long lasting; these products might cost more upfront, but over time they may save you money, especially if you take good care of them.

– Repairing items that are no longer in use because they are damaged or not working. A great thing about quality products is that often, repair options are more feasible and available. For instance, it might make sense to have that zipper on that quality jacket fixed by tailor or your beloved old furniture repaired or upholstered.

Related: RDNO promotes Kal Lake balance

Related: RDNO directors have options on rural Lumby cannabis plant

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.