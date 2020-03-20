Women Who Wine raise more than $48,000 for non-profit groups

Seventh Community Giving Event alone contributes more than $6,000

Jessica Chester representing sponsor Eagle Homes provides a large cheque to Paige Hilland and Jaylene Bourdon of the SAFE Society at the Shuswap Women Who Wine community giving event on March 13. (Contributed)

Shuswap Women Who Wine once again raised needed dollars for non-profit groups in the Shuswap.

The female philanthropists’ seventh Community Giving Event, held on Friday, March 13 at the Village Hall in First United Church and sponsored by Eagle Homes, raised and distributed $6,200.

After short presentations from three local organizations, those present voted by secret ballot for the group they wanted to receive the funds.

The organization with the most votes received 80 per cent of the donation pool, with 10 per cent going to each runner up.

Read more: Charity and support spills freely from Women Who Wine

Read more: Shuswap Women Who Wine host community giving event

Winning a majority vote and $4,960 was the SAFE Society. The funds will be used to help complete a Playground Improvement Project for kids exposed to trauma and violence.

The Shuswap Food Action Society and Shuswap Paws Rescue Society each won $620 to help their efforts.

In a news release, Shuswap Women Who Wine encouraged the community to reach out to the organizations participating to learn more about what they do, how their work positively impacts the community, and how to help them through volunteering or donating.

Since September 2018, the Women Who Wine quarterly events have raised more than $48,000.

For more information, visit womenwhowine.ca, email info@womenwhowine.ca, or find the group on Facebook by searching for Shuswap Women Who Wine.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armfundraiserwomen in business