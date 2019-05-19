Woodworth purchased Summerland rink, created butcher operation

Giant’s Head Rink had been one of three facilities in Summerland

In 1912, Summerland had at least three skating rinks: the Parkdale Rink, the Tennis Club Rink and the Ritchie Rink on Giant’s Head Mountain.

The Ritchie Rink became the Giant’s Head Rink when businessman Laurie Woodworth bought the property.

With the flat concrete surface of the rink, he converted the property to a butcher operation.

By May 1913, he had fenced the Woodworth Gulch and adjacent properties for his animals.

Woodworth sold horses to Alberta and bought Alberta beef cattle, hogs and sheep.

According to the Summerland Review, “Woodworth provided fresh meat to all railway camps from Osprey Lake to Princeton” as the Kettle Valley railway was being built.

