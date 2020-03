The Observer asked: Have you made any changes in plans due to the COVID-19 outbreak?

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Observer took to the streets to ask residents if they had made any changes in plans, especially with spring break approaching. Here are some of those responses.

“I’m being cautious but I’m being sensible about it, I’ll still go grocery shopping, I’ll still go out to the restaurants.” – Patti Marrington

“I kind of trust my immune system right now and I’m pretty aware of my surroundings and the people I associate with so as far as that goes everything’s been pretty status quo for me.” – Joey Bartek

“My friend cancelled her flight, we were going to then go on a trip to Sun Peaks but since she’s not coming that got cancelled.” – Kristen Avery

“I just came home from Vietnam and Thailand and I self-quarantined for two weeks before I went back to work to make sure I was healthy and I didn’t give it to anyone else.” – Doddie Hobbs