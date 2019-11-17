The Observer asked: How soon do you think it appropriate to start decorating for Christmas?

With December only a few weeks away, the Observer took to the streets to ask the public how soon they thought it appropriate to start decorating for Christmas. Here are some of those responses.

“Commercially I think they are way too early, I think they should wait after Veteran’s Day, I really really do.” – Shirley DeKelver

“In our family we wait ‘till a lot closer to Christmas Day. I know that outside decorations on a lot of houses go up, it’s nice to see, nothing against it.” – Patrick Webb

“I’m okay with it after Remembrance Day. It takes time to get ready for Christmas and I enjoy the lead up.” – Nancy Montgomery

“December first, I would just say it’s tradition, something that I grew up on. To get the full feeling of Christmas – if it’s overdone you don’t get the feeling.” – Brenda Chambers

“Personally I don’t believe it should be done until after Remembrance Day, honestly because I think it’s in disrespect of the people who fought for our country.” – Ken Schnell

Word on the street: How soon do you think it appropriate to start decorating for Christmas?

