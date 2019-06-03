Word on the street: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?

The Observer asked: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
The Observer asked: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
The Observer asked: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be… Continue reading
Building on Salmon Arm’s Harbourfront Drive to be reduced from four to two storeys
Outdoor Learning School in the running for $100,000 in kitchen upgrades
Bylaw banning single-use plastic bags at check-out will offer paper, reusable options
Police say rider was in stable condition with injuries to his extremities
Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators
Christopher Ausman’s friend said Ausman was known to be confrontational
Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries
Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released
Lined up for a team photograph in Salmon Arm’s arena around 1914.… Continue reading
Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.
Parking Lot Party fundraiser at Momentum Gymnastics
Kyle Delfing is the North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate
RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident
Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl
Man with more than 40 outstanding charges against him back in custody
Police say rider was in stable condition with injuries to his extremities
Bylaw banning single-use plastic bags at check-out will offer paper, reusable options
Outdoor Learning School in the running for $100,000 in kitchen upgrades
The petition with over 12,000 signatures requests more consultation on herd recovery plans.
Building on Salmon Arm’s Harbourfront Drive to be reduced from four to two storeys