“We camp up the lake quite a bit and there’s always campfires… no one goes up there to enforce the rules so I don’t see the point of a ban if it can’t be enforced.” - Crystal Truscott

Word on the street: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?

The Observer asked: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?

“Whenever the season warrants it I think it should be banned. I feel quite strongly, if you don’t have to set fire to it, please don’t.” - Jim Kenyon

“I love campfires, it sucks when the smoke comes in. I’d be sad, I’d be very sad, summer would seem like its over too soon before starting.” - Trudy Wyant

“You can’t really just ban something because you’re afraid it’s going to happen but I think this year an earlier ban would probably be a good thing.” - Marin Jones

“To have an outright ban, I don’t think that’s a solution. I think there’s those people who just have a lack of education on how to properly put a fire out.” - Richard Anderson

