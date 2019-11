The Observer asked: What are your favourite things to do in the Shuswap in the fall?

As the air gets colder and leaves continue to change, the Observer asked people around Salmon Arm what activities they like to do heading into the winter months. Here are some of those responses.

Read more: Word on the street: Do you have any concerns with the B.C. government moving ahead with legislation to end Daylight Saving time?

Read more: Word on the street: What are your thoughts on the treble clef art installation proposed for downtown Salmon Arm?

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

“If there was lots of snow I’d be skiing. I like to rake leaves actually before it snows.” – Ted Lucas

“I think just to the gym, outside it’s usually cross-country skiing up at larch hills.” – Denise Cullen

“Hiking at South Canoe, it’s beautiful. There’s a ton of trails for biking hiking running. I’m there everyday.” – Hanka Mosher

“In the fall we have fires and visit friends and go quad riding.” – Wayne McBride