Word on the street: What are your New Year’s resolutions?

The Observer asked: What are your New Year’s resolutions?

The Observer asked: What are your New Year’s resolutions?

As the dawn of a new decade approaches, the Observer took to the streets to ask residents what their New Year’s resolutions might be. Here are some of those responses.

Read more: Word on the street: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

Read more: Word on the street: How soon do you think it appropriate to start decorating for Christmas?

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

“Just being kinder and being more aware of people around me.” – Abigail Lichti

“Stretching the money, making it last a little longer.” – Eve Reimer

“Take more time off and spend it with my kids.” – Cory Osmundson

“I don’t do them anymore because I never follow through. Not enough determination I guess.” – Susan Russell