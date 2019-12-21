Word on the street: What are your New Year’s resolutions?

As the dawn of a new decade approaches, the Observer took to the streets to ask residents what their New Year’s resolutions might be. Here are some of those responses.
“Just being kinder and being more aware of people around me.” – Abigail Lichti
“Stretching the money, making it last a little longer.” – Eve Reimer
“Take more time off and spend it with my kids.” – Cory Osmundson
“I don’t do them anymore because I never follow through. Not enough determination I guess.” – Susan Russell
“Quit smoking, I can usually get a couple of days but then I get a little stressed out.” – Barry Herbert