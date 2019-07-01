“If a piano would be out there I think you would probably want to say, ‘for professional use only.’ Kids would always want to come up and clank on it.” - Lydia Borkent

Word on the street: What are your thoughts on the treble clef art installation proposed for downtown Salmon Arm?

The Observer asked: What are your thoughts on the proposed treble clef art installation in downtown Salmon Arm?

Members of the public were asked for their opinion art installation proposed by Bill Laird.

The installation includes a 44.5-foot tall, 29.5-foot wide treble clef with the opening notes to ‘O Canada’ trailing off the top of it. The installation would also include a public piano underneath the treble clef covered by an awning.

Read more: Big red treble clef proposed for downtown plaza in Salmon Arm

Read more: Mysterious piano left underneath Friendship Gate at McGuire Lake

 

“I think I like it, I think it’s a good idea. It’s nice to have something different for a change. I think it shows support for musicians and I think it’s good for tourists.” - Patricia Purdaby

“I think it would probably be OK, it might encourage people to be downtown understanding that the community supports arts.” - Peter Mair

“I am just a big music fan so I think it is going to be awesome for the town, for Roots and Blues and for all the other musical activities and arts; I think it is going to blend right in.” - Karen Hubscher

“It doesn’t seem like a very good representation for all artists; it seems like it is more focused towards the musicians. I think art is always nice in a city though.” - Rose Shine

