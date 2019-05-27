Word on the street: What businesses would you like to see open in Salmon Arm?

When asked what businesses they’d like to see come to town, surveyed Salmon Arm residents expressed an interest in evening/after work hours activities such as something similar to the Revelstuck Escape Rooms in Revelstoke. (Revelstuck Escape Rooms/Facebook image)

The Observer asked: What businesses would you like to see open in Salmon Arm?

“It would be nice to have a place where you could go and have a drink after the movie, like a bar or a restaurant that was open late.” -Susie Bowman

“I went to a cool mini putt place in Ottawa, it was all neon… funky, artistic thing and you walked in and you played the mini putt through this piece of art. I’d like to see something like that.” -Cathy Hay

“A game centre with pool tables, ping pong, arcade games with internet as well like… the internet cafes kind of thing.” -Valerie Cervo

“We definitely need stuff for younger people. Even an exit room would be cool; get some of those going – that would be awesome.” -Christian Huska