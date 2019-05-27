When asked what businesses they’d like to see come to town, surveyed Salmon Arm residents expressed an interest in evening/after work hours activities such as something similar to the Revelstuck Escape Rooms in Revelstoke. (Revelstuck Escape Rooms/Facebook image)

Word on the street: What businesses would you like to see open in Salmon Arm?

The Observer asked: What businesses would you like to see open in Salmon Arm?

Read more: Shuswap entrepreneurs go head to head in business competition

Read more: Okanagan College students shine during business competition

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

“It would be nice to have a place where you could go and have a drink after the movie, like a bar or a restaurant that was open late.” -Susie Bowman

“I went to a cool mini putt place in Ottawa, it was all neon… funky, artistic thing and you walked in and you played the mini putt through this piece of art. I’d like to see something like that.” -Cathy Hay

“A game centre with pool tables, ping pong, arcade games with internet as well like… the internet cafes kind of thing.” -Valerie Cervo

“We definitely need stuff for younger people. Even an exit room would be cool; get some of those going – that would be awesome.” -Christian Huska

“Children’s activities other than jungle mania would definitely be a good thing because there’s nothing.” -Shaun Barr

Previous story
Our history in pictures: Fight night

Just Posted

Sicamous’ first licensed child care spaces prepare to open

Krystal’s Creative Kidz receives provincial funding for play area, wheelchair access

Pickleball club members win place on podium in Kamloops

Five players bring hardware home to the Shuswap

Sacred fire unites Secwepemc opposition to use of biosolids

Secwepemc Elders Sacred Fire sees elders take stand against use of treated sewage

Sicamous challenges ICBC auto insurance rates, pushes for competition

District research finds cost of basic insurance more in B.C. than in other provinces

Update: Driver, passenger injured in semi rollover on Highway 1

Evening May 25 collision temporarily halted highway traffic near Bernie Road intersection

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Our history in pictures: Fight night

Fight night at the Coronation Hotel. This postcard is from the Ernie… Continue reading

RCMP deploy spike belt in South Okanagan chase

RCMP eventually nabbed an alleged thief who drove across a spike belt

Police watchdog investigates officer involved crash in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

Woman loses license after driving impaired, damaging multiple properties

West Kelowna woman damages two homes and a truck while allegedly drunk driving

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Monty Python’s Spamalot set for Okanagan stage

Big Apple Productions raises silliness to an art form

Most Read