Word on the street: What do you think of Canada’s polite reputation ?

What do you think of Canada’s reputation for being polite when it comes to how we treateach other?

“Some of the younger crowd, they don’t make eye contact. It depends on the town too, small town - yes, small towns - no.” - Bonnie Peterson

The week the Observer asked: What do you think of Canada’s reputation for being polite when it comes to how we treat each other?

“As far as treating each other goes I think so, it can certainly go the other way. I think that’s why I like small towns so much because it’s more so there than in big cities I find.” - Anthony Dubois

“For the most part I think we are pretty respectful of each other. Online I think there’s people who have nothing better to do than try and cause trouble.” - Wendy Ferguson

“I think generally Canadians are polite, certainly more polite and better received than Americans abroad I can tell you that.” - Stan Kuzak