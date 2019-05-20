“I don’t agree with some of the panhandlers just sitting around panning for money just to buy beer and cigarettes. I’m not so innocent myself but at least I use the money to eat as well or use it for things like a haircut” - Clayton Trelenberg (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Word on the street: What do you think of the city’s panhandling bylaw?

The Observer asked: What do you think of the city’s panhandling bylaw?

“They’ve never really hassled me too much, I haven’t been confronted by them or anything I kind of left them alone and they haven’t really bothered me at all.” – Elton Hofferd

“I just don’t agree with some of the panhandlers just sitting around panning for money just to buy beer and cigarettes. I’m not so innocent myself but least I use the money to eat as well or use it for things like a haircut” – Clayton Trelenberg

“It kind of makes me mad when you see them every single day and you have to walk by them just to go inside your workplace.” – Glennis Diamond

“Unless it’s a major problem then I don’t think its necessary. If they’re not aggressive then I don’t see why its a problem.” – Joel Bullock

“It does seem like it’s isolating this whole street entirely. It seems like it is totally cutting this street off which does seem a little bit unfair.” – Erin Ofenboeck

