Word on the street: What do you think of the city’s panhandling bylaw?

“I don’t agree with some of the panhandlers just sitting around panning for money just to buy beer and cigarettes. I’m not so innocent myself but at least I use the money to eat as well or use it for things like a haircut” - Clayton Trelenberg (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Observer asked: What do you think of the city’s panhandling bylaw?

“They’ve never really hassled me too much, I haven’t been confronted by them or anything I kind of left them alone and they haven’t really bothered me at all.” – Elton Hofferd

“I just don’t agree with some of the panhandlers just sitting around panning for money just to buy beer and cigarettes. I’m not so innocent myself but least I use the money to eat as well or use it for things like a haircut” – Clayton Trelenberg

Read more: City’s proposed panhandling bylaw returns for public hearing

Read more: Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

“It kind of makes me mad when you see them every single day and you have to walk by them just to go inside your workplace.” – Glennis Diamond

“Unless it’s a major problem then I don’t think its necessary. If they’re not aggressive then I don’t see why its a problem.” – Joel Bullock

“It does seem like it’s isolating this whole street entirely. It seems like it is totally cutting this street off which does seem a little bit unfair.” – Erin Ofenboeck

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

“It does seem like it’s isolating this whole street entirely. It seems like it is totally cutting this street off which does seem a little bit unfair.” - Erin Ofenboeck (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

“It kind of makes me mad when you see them every single day and you have to walk by them just to go inside your workplace.” - Glennis Diamond (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

“They’ve never really hassled me too much, I haven’t been confronted by them or anything. I kind of left them alone and they haven’t really bothered me at all.” - Elton Hofferd (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)