Word on the street: What do you think of the job done so far of clearing the highways and roads of snow?

The Observer asked: What do you think of the job done so far this winter of keeping the roads and highways clear of snow?

With the heavy snowfall seen by the Shuswap and its roads in recent weeks, the Observer took to the streets to ask road users what they thought of the job done so far of keeping the roads and highways clear of snow. Here are some of those responses.

“The highway is crazy. I don’t think they can keep up.” – Diana Blake

“I think that considering the way the weather’s been they’re doing a pretty good job. It’s almost impossible to keep up with.” – Larry Clarke

“Given the snowy conditions we’ve got I think they’re doing good. We all need to slow down and stay home.” – Heather Peterson

“I think they do a pretty good job. I’m from Saskatchewan and you don’t get this good a job.” – Ian Wilson

“It’s got to be tough. They’re pretty good, they’re not great but I mean for the amount of snow that we’ve had it’s been pretty good.” – Chris Wren

