The Observer asked: What does your ideal Valentine’s Day look like?

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the Observer took to the streets to ask locals what their ideal Valentine’s Day would look like. Here are some of those responses.

“Time off for total relaxation, I’d probably go to a spa, somewhere where it’s quiet.” – Alison Adlem

“Just spend the day together with no external pressures. Just hang out and watch some movies, just relax.” – Dylan Douglas

“An ideal Valentines Day would be spending it with my husband of 45 years and probably a lovely meal, a nice glass of wine, just enjoying each other.” – Adela Bergen

“Steak and prawns, a sandy beach and a hot getaway.” – David McDonald