Word on the street: What driving advice do you have for drivers experiencing their first Shuswap winter?

As colder weather sets in, the Observer took to the streets to ask people what their driving tips and tricks might be for drivers experiencing their first Shuswap winter. Here are some of those responses.

“When it’s around zero I’m making sure there isn’t that black ice, especially in shaded areas.” – Sandy Shepherd

“Get good winter tires and going down a hill – gear down.” – Brenda Servold

“Make sure you’ve got your winter tires on and you’ve got saltI usually make sure I have some salt if you get stuck somewhere you sprinkle it underneath your tires.” – Jean Lemke

“Drive slower, be cautious, give lots of people room. In my truck I have a sleeping bag in it I have just extra stuff just in case I break down on the side of road.” – Tony Derksen

“Slow down and think about what you’re doing. Its not speed so much as its people can’t change, they’re still driving the same as in summer.” – Gord Martens

