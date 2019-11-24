Word on the street: What driving advice do you have for drivers experiencing their first Shuswap winter?

The Observer asked: What tips do you have for drivers experiencing their first Shuswap winter?

The Observer asked: What tips do you have for drivers experiencing their first Shuswap winter?

As colder weather sets in, the Observer took to the streets to ask people what their driving tips and tricks might be for drivers experiencing their first Shuswap winter. Here are some of those responses.

Read more: Word on the street: How soon do you think it appropriate to start decorating for Christmas?

Read more: Word on the street: What are your favourite things to do in the Shuswap in the fall?

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

“When it’s around zero I’m making sure there isn’t that black ice, especially in shaded areas.” – Sandy Shepherd

“Get good winter tires and going down a hill – gear down.” – Brenda Servold

“Make sure you’ve got your winter tires on and you’ve got saltI usually make sure I have some salt if you get stuck somewhere you sprinkle it underneath your tires.” – Jean Lemke

“Drive slower, be cautious, give lots of people room. In my truck I have a sleeping bag in it I have just extra stuff just in case I break down on the side of road.” – Tony Derksen