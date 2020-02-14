Word on the street: What establishment would you like to see built on the prior 7-Eleven lot?

The Observer asked: What establishment would you like to see built on the prior 7-11 lot?

Sparked by recent discussion on social media, the Observer took to the streets to ask what Salmon Arm residents would like to see built on the property which previously housed the 7-Eleven which burned down in the summer of 2018. Here are some of those responses.

Read more: Word on the street: What preparations might you have in place to cope with a long power outage?

Read more: Word on the street: What does your ideal Valentine’s Day look like?

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

“Same type of thing that was in there before the 7-Eleven. It’s easy access to get off the highway and get gas.” – Sharon Matthews

“A really good shoe store, there’s not a whole lot around Salmon Arm where you can get a really good pair of shoes.” – Charlie Bell

“An affordable family restaurant would be perfect. A restaurant that’s for family but won’t cost you the earth.” – Clara Brook

“The same as they had before the 7-Eleven, put a service station in. Just turn in, get your gas and drive out.” – Orest Woloshyn