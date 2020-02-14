The Observer asked: What establishment would you like to see built on the prior 7-11 lot?

Word on the street: What establishment would you like to see built on the prior 7-Eleven lot?

Sparked by recent discussion on social media, the Observer took to the streets to ask what Salmon Arm residents would like to see built on the property which previously housed the 7-Eleven which burned down in the summer of 2018. Here are some of those responses.

“Same type of thing that was in there before the 7-Eleven. It’s easy access to get off the highway and get gas.” – Sharon Matthews

“A really good shoe store, there’s not a whole lot around Salmon Arm where you can get a really good pair of shoes.” – Charlie Bell

“An affordable family restaurant would be perfect. A restaurant that’s for family but won’t cost you the earth.” – Clara Brook

“The same as they had before the 7-Eleven, put a service station in. Just turn in, get your gas and drive out.” – Orest Woloshyn

“I think because it’s on the highway there, something that would really pull people in to stop so possibly a good little restaurant.” – Laury Spohr

