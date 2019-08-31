Word on the street: What is your best back to school advice for students?

The Observer asked: What is your best back to school advice for students going back to classes next week?

With students going back to classes next week, the Observer went around downtown Salmon Arm asking people for their best back to school advice.

Here are some of those responses.

“Work ethic. The only way to get ahead is to get noticed for the right things, not the wrong things.” - Gordon Jay

“It gets better after about a week, the first few days of going back always sucks but it gets better.” - Nelson Senft

“In today’s world I would just have to say study hard and have goals set.” - Ken Wiesner

“Try to reuse what you have before buying something new, it’s a money saver.” - Sylvia Meikle