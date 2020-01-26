Word on the street: What is your biggest pet peeve regarding cellphone use?

The Observer asked: What is your biggest pet peeve regarding cellphone use?

In light of Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week run by the Literary Alliance of the Shuswap Society, the Observer took to the streets to ask people what their biggest pet peeves were regarding cellphone use. Here are some of those responses.

“I don’t have a pet peeve but I do think we should be conscious of who we’re communicating with. For some groups you put your wallet and your cellphone on the table and talk.” – Karma Clarke

“People standing in lineups oblivious to what’s going on, it’s rude. You run into it everyday in the stores.” – Elizabeth Bateman

“Only when they’re driving, I’ve been behind people and I thought they were drunk and I get beside them in a stoplight and they’re texting.” – William Terry

“I guess sometimes when people use loud voices in a cashier lineup, I’m just not interested in hearing personal business.” – Dieter Offermann