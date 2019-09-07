The Observer asked: What is your favourite part of the Salmon Arm fall fair?

Word on the street: What is your favourite part of the Salmon Arm fall fair?

With Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair happening this weekend, the Observer asked fair-goers what their favourite part of the fair is to them. Here are some of those responses.

“To me its a real old country fair. I guess its the animals, the sheep, the cows, the goats. They key reason is the horse pull.” - Paul Keyton

“Probably the rides for the kids, watching my girls enjoy the rides. They’ve probably been on 30 to 40 by now.” - Mark Tishenko

“A lot of other shows don’t have the Super Dogs and it’s always nice to see the pound dogs SPCA dogs actually getting great homes and then being trained to do these wonderful tricks.” - Julie Gemin

“I always enjoy the canning and the flowers and the picture taking. I enjoy the fair, I just like to come and support anything local.” - Barb Duplisse

“I enjoy the vintage cars out there and the spinners and weavers and the Lego was very good this year.” - Dave Hadley

I love the mini chuck races, one of my friends has a mini so it was pretty cool to watch that.” - Brittany Lowden

