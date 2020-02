The Observer asked: What is your favourite pie-related memory?

With the 24th-annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest taking place at the Mall at Piccadilly over the weekend, the Observer took to the streets and asked residents what their favourite pie-related memories were. Here are some of those responses.

Read more: Word on the street: What establishment would you like to see built on the prior 7-Eleven lot?

Read more: Word on the street: What is your biggest pet peeve regarding cellphone use?

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

“I think my and my husbands favourite is the first rhubarb pie of the spring. To have it warm when you’ve just baked it, that’s a good memory of mine.” – Marcia Woods

“My mom winning the pie baking competition here two years ago. Some of my mom’s grandkids would, instead of asking for a present for their birthdays, they would ask for a pie.” – Don Norrish

“One of my favourite memories is having a piece of hot apple pie and ice cream for breakfast at 4:30 in the morning when we were travelling.” – Arliene Allison

“Sitting around the kitchen watching the generations making pies before me. It’s a nice homey reflective moment, especially with those that aren’t with us anymore.” – Hope Britton