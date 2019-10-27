Word on the street: What is your Halloween costume this year?

The Observer asked: What will you be dressing up as for Halloween?

As the night of ghastly goblins and ghostly ghouls approaches, the Observer took to the streets to ask young trick-or-treaters what they will be dressing up as on Halloween night. Here are some of those responses.

“I’ve got three costumes: a clown, a baby and a VSCO girl so I can get triple the candy.” – Dayne Mueller

I’m being a devil and my best friend is being an angel because I have devil wings and my friend found white wings and a white dress.” – Keira Gaeger

“I’m going to be a paparazzi and my friend is going to be a celebrity. I have a camera and it’s an excuse to go around and take pictures.” – Annika Faver

“I’m going to be the grim reaper. First I was going to be a ninja but I lost the pants to it and the top made me think of a grim reaper.” – Jonathan Faver