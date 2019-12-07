Word on the street: What is your strategy for not spending too much on Christmas gifts this year?

For those who find their bank accounts suffering due to overenthusiastic gift-buying during the holidays, the Observer took to the streets to ask residents what their budgeting strategies are. Here are some of those responses.
@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
“I totally do, what I do is I buy one big gift. One child is going to Mexico, one has all her cowboy boots and hat and that’s it.” – Stacy Keen
“Not going overboard, having a budget for everybody, deciding on how many gifts to get and not letting your heartstrings take over your common sense.” – Erin Campbell
“No strategy, just not spending much on Christmas this year. We give the kids cash, no presents, that way you don’t go overboard.” – Ruben Orr
“No, no strategy. I always overspend, I don’t care – it’s Christmas!” – Marilyn Munro
“Budgeting is good, at least have certain spending limits for each person.” – Blake Maurer