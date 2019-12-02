Word on the street: What preparations might you have in place to cope with a long power outage?

The Observer asked: What preparations might you have in place to cope with a long power outage?

As winter progresses, the Observer asked residents what preparations they have in place to cope with a long power outage from a strong winter storm. Here are some of those responses.

“We got an emergency response kit from the Red Cross and we have that in the car so it’s good for three or four days of rations.” – Sheldon Davis

“We’ve got a camping stove in the garage, I’d get that ready to use and make sure I got gas for it, at least you can boil a kettle and fry some eggs.” – Wendy O’Sullivan

“I always get those emergency bags from Costco and you just put anything extra you want it in like your medications or anything like that.” – Ashley Paynton

“Just have flashlights and candles and make sure your batteries are up to date.” – Evelyn Dallow