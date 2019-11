The Observer asked: What will you be thinking of during this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies?

As Remembrance Day approaches the Observer took to the streets to ask the public what they will be thinking of during the ceremonies on Nov. 11. Here are some of those responses.

I am very much aware of our veterans, I’m thankful for the peace we have had in Canada because of the people who went and fought for us.” – Louisa Zazulak

I come from a very long line of military personnel and my husband was in the Navy. I’ll be thinking of the memories we had when he was in the service.” – Jane Birnie

“I’ll probably be thinking of just how scared they would’ve been to just be out there risking their lives to help us and thinking of how if they were here what I would say to them.” – Armand Mujcin

“I would be thinking of how terrible it was that they would have to do something like that because we shouldn’t have to have a war in the first place.” – Isak Serkan