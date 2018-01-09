An upcoming workshop hosted by the Young Agrarians Organization and the Shuswap Food Action Coop aims to connect prospective farmers with landowners with the hope of stimulating new agricultural opportunities in the Shuswap. File photo

Workshop connects farmers to land

Everything is set to go for a workshop that will help connect prospective farmers with owners of available agricultural land.

Put on by the Young Agrarians Organization and the Shuswap Food Action Coop, this workshop will offer an opportunity for owners of agricultural land to learn about the procedures, legalities and benefits of leasing some of their land to other people for farming purposes. The eventual goal of this is to help match up interested land owners with young people who are looking to get started in the farming sector.

Organizers are hoping this workshop will help stimulate local agriculture, the growing and raising of many more quality food products here in the Shuswap, as well as the development of a food security program.

“For example, there is no reason why we can’t grow vegetables that are produced pesticide free and with no herbicides or GMO,” says Shuswap Food Action Coop member Jim Kimmerly. “Meat products can be made available without hormones and antibiotics. Young farmers have shown a high level of interest in this and so have local consumers. This can be a win for everyone in the community.”

The workshop is free and will be held Jan. 13, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Mount Ida Hall, located at 5421 70th St. SW.

Those attending will learn about leasing and licencing requirements and there will be case studies for review along with an opportunity for networking.

For more information or to register for the session, call 250-804-8004.

