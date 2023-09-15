Nexus BC has hosted a plethora of events for job seekers, including a job fair in May. (Nexus BC Photo)

Nexus BC has hosted a plethora of events for job seekers, including a job fair in May. (Nexus BC Photo)

Workshops give Vernon job seekers vision

The Nexus BC Community Resource Centre is offering two free vision board workshops

A vision board, to help new job seekers figure out what they want in life, is what the Nexus BC Community Resource Centre is offering the community.

Individuals are invited to a free, creative and inspirational three-hour workshop on setting intentions and goals.

“A vision board is a collage of inspirational photos and words that come together showcasing one’s hopes and dreams,” said Christol Hodgins, a job coach with Nexus BC and the workshop facilitator. “Having your vision on a board and looking at it daily helps to stay motivated and on track with what we want for ourselves.”

Hodgins encourages everyone to have a vision board.

“Having your biggest dreams on display gives you motivation to work towards our goals.

“It helps you vision your life with these things already present.”

The workshops are intended for those currently looking for work or new job opportunities and private one-on-one follow up appointments are available with a job coach.

Two workshops remain, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and Wednesday, Nov. 22. They are free, and all supplies are included. Sign up at nexusbc.ca.

CommunityVernon

Love The Salmon Arm Observer?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton Vees to take on Survivorship dragon boat team at Skaha Lake

Just Posted

Lakeshore Road slope and stability improvements is among the projects city could spend a $6,083,000 Growing Communities Fund grant on. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council considers priority projects for $6 million grant

Lumi the border collie flies over Alexandra Côté’s back to catch a disc during a performance by the Canine Stars at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography)
Another successful year for Salmon Arm Fair

Duffy the llama greets visitors to the Llama Sanctuary in Tappen. (Llama Sanctuary-Facebook)
Llama sanctuary staying put at current Shuswap home

Volunteer Elizabeth Stoltz of Heisson waters the Fort Vancouver Garden in Vancouver, Wash., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Stolz said things were extra dried out because of the wind and smoke. "The wind sucks the life out of everything," she said. Stoltz said she is still not under evacuation from the Big Hollow Fire but her family made a plan in case it gets to that point. Clark County entered hazardous air-quality territory late Thursday as wildfire smoke traveling from other areas enveloped Southwest Washington. (Alisha Jucevic/The Columbian via AP)
Not a great gardening year for the Okanagan