WFG Marketing Director Denise Martell (second from the left) presented PLAN Okanagan representatives Sarah Bickert (far left), Mary Bickert (second from the right), and Lena Charlton (far right) with a cheque for $22,853 on April 30, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

World Financial Group supporting Okanagan families with disabilities through charitable trust

Over $22,000 was presented to PLAN Okanagan

A cheque worth over $22,000 was presented to PLAN Okanagan Sunday morning (April 30) on behalf of the World Financial Group (WFG).

WFG Marketing director Denise Martell says she is beyond blessed to work for a company that encourages fundraising, especially for organizations that have supported her family time and time again.

“It’s amazing to know that every dollar that I can help raise for that organization is going to help keep that organization alive so that it will continue to support my family and my son when I’m maybe not here… The things that they’ve been able to do for us already have been incredible. My son wouldn’t have a regular paycheque if it wasn’t for them initially and he’s gone on and done some incredible things.”

WFG associates participated in an event called Run Through the Vines in West Kelowna as a fundraiser for PLAN Okanagan and raised $11,426.50 to support families locally.

Martell applied for additional funds through the WFG Charitable Trust and the dollar amount was matched.

“When we as associates find a non-profit organization or charity that is meaningful to us and we raise those dollars – our trust is dollars donated through us already, off of our paycheques we can donate into the trust and our company puts some dollars into it as well, we can go and apply for whatever we put into those events or organizations… and then they decide on a quarterly basis how many funds they have for that quarter, how many people apply for the trust, and then what we’re going to get for a match.”

Representatives from PLAN Okanagan joined the final presentation of the WFG weekend conference at Kelowna’s Delta Grand Hotel to accept the $22,853 cheque.

PLAN Okanagan provides information, planning consultations, and assistance to families who have a member with a disability. All funds raised will benefit the local community.

WFG and PLAN Okanagan are hosting another Run Through the Vines on June 4. Learn more about the event or purchase tickets at planokanagan.ca.

