Year in Review: November 2018 from the pages of the Salmon Arm Observer

Ray Lucier pauses to reflect at the base of the cenotaph during Salmon Arm’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov.11. (Photo by Victoria Rowbottom)

Looking back at what made headlines in 2018 from the pages of the Salmon Arm Observer.

Here’s a glimpse from November 2018:

• Salmon Arm council is supporting two of the city’s first three cannabis retail applications – none of which are for existing cannabis dispensaries.

The first application supported by council, referred by the province’s new Liquor Cannabis Regulation Branch, is for a cannabis retail store at 190 Trans-Canada Hwy., in the former UPS location and the same building as Eco-Treats. The applicant is The Greenery Cannabis Boutique Ltd. and Mike Poulton.

The second application supported by council, from Salmon Arm Liquor Store Ltd., proposes a store at 111 Lakeshore Dr. NE, built as a separate part of the existing Salmon Arm Liquor Store location.

• During the evening of Nov. 2, outside a small cafe in Malakwa, a group of people gathered to honour Nicole Bell and several other missing and murdered women.

Bell went missing in September 2017 and has not been seen since.

• A First World War veteran’s inclusion in a book by a Vancouver Island author explains how Hillcrest got its name.

Author Jacqueline Carmichael’s Tweets from the Trenches: Little Stories of Life & Death on the Western Front features small stories and illustrations about many Canadians who served in the First World War, including 10 from British Columbia. Among them is an entry on Norman Sydney (aka Dick) Richards, who was born in Bristol, England in 1897 and emigrated to Salmon Arm with his widowed mother in 1914. He was 16.

Richards went back to enlist and was wounded in the fighting. While recovering he married Pearl Cullimore.

When he came back to Salmon Arm he took a poultry correspondence course and partnered with Frank Hall to open Hillcrest Poultry Farm.

• Alan Harrison sees a day when plastic bags are no longer an option for carrying your groceries home.

At the inaugural meeting of council on Monday, Nov. 5, Salmon Arm’s new mayor announced how he plans to introduce regulations banning single-use plastic grocery bags at local stores on.

If supported by council, the ban would come into effect with the implementation of curbside organic waste collection day on July 1.

• Community support can make what seems like an impossible task easier to bear – like completing a multi-million dollar construction project on time and under budget.

Such was the case with the Shaw Centre arena in Salmon Arm, and on Nov. 10, two brothers were recognized for the their contributions made by them and and their family business which helped the project succeed.

To recognize their contribution, the Spectator Arena in the Shaw Centre was renamed to the Newnes Spectator Arena, and a plaque now sits between the ice-level doors behind the home goal-posts showcasing some of the family’s contributions.

Velvety-voiced pianist Elizabeth Shepherd will be in town Nov. 22. The Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts the June award nominee at its next feature presentation.

• A trip to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has left a Salmon Arm woman with mixed emotions.

Maureen Kennah-Hafstein, with her spouse, Irwin Hafstein, travelled to the clinic for an assessment appointment which would show if she is a candidate for Deep Brain Stimulation surgery. The operation can result in significant improvement for those with Parkinson’s disease. Although she cannot have the surgery at the Mayo Clinic until February, they suggested one more treatment option.

“Even though things didn’t turn out as planned, we returned home with a treatment plan that I will follow under the careful guidance of my medical team here in Canada,” said Kennah-Hafstein.

• While the weather outside may be frightful, Santa’s Zombie Apocalypse promises to be family friendly fun when it plays Shuswap Theatre starting Dec. 6.

The upcoming production of the Bradley Walton play is a collaboration between Shuswap Theatre and Salmon Arm Secondary’s drama department.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter