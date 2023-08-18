Artist Joey Nash, right, and kids with the Chase and Area Young Learners Society recently completed a mural on the side of Pete’s Pizza at 722 Shuswap Ave. (Contributed)

Artist Joey Nash, right, and kids with the Chase and Area Young Learners Society recently completed a mural on the side of Pete’s Pizza at 722 Shuswap Ave. (Contributed)

Young Chase mural artists inspired by pollinators, biodiversity

Project led by artist Joey Nash

Chase youth received an opportunity to hone their artistic skills with the painting of a mural.

Kids with the Chase and Area Young Learners Society, under the guidance of local award-winning artist Joey Nash, created a mural inspired by a theme of pollinators and biodiversity in our local ecosystems.

The mural is located on Pete’s Pizza at 722 Shuswap Ave., by the Pocket Park in downtown Chase.

“This mural features Shuswap lake, and Joey did a great job of capturing the feeling of our beautiful region,” said Ashton Sweetnam, the society’s executive director.

Alongside the central work of creating the art, Nash mentored the youth involved and included them in the creative process.

“Children in our free summer art programs were invited to help out, and our outstanding youth summer art team worked alongside Joey throughout the process,” said Sweetnam.

She explained the project came together with community support, particularly from the Chase Literacy Program.

“This organization goes above and beyond in creating opportunities for Chase and area community members.

“We are thankful for them and acknowledge that without their support our community would not be nearly as vibrant and neighbourly.”

To learn more about the Chase and Area Young Learners Society, visit chaseyounglearners.com.

Read more: Chase youth, community step up for pollinators

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtEducationShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Salmon Arm couple combining beloved traditional foods for new café menu
Next story
‘No one goes hungry in our town;’ B.C. pizza place promises food for evacuees escaping wildfires

Just Posted

Fire burns in Glenmore on Aug. 18. (Facebook)
Interior Health evacuates senior facilites due to Kelowna/West Kelonwa fires

Mats and blankets greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon ESS Reception Centre closed, will take in evacuees Saturday morning

The B.C.Wildfire Service has listed a new fire east of Enderby, near Brash Creek, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size, listed as under control, and is believed to be human-caused. (BCWS map)
Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control

Regional District of North Okanagan map shows affected Grindrod Water Utility customers now on precautionary boil water notice. (RDNO photo)
Grindrod water customers on precautionary boil notice