Young Chase mural artists inspired by pollinators, biodiversity

Artist Joey Nash, right, and kids with the Chase and Area Young Learners Society recently completed a mural on the side of Pete’s Pizza at 722 Shuswap Ave. (Contributed)

Chase youth received an opportunity to hone their artistic skills with the painting of a mural.

Kids with the Chase and Area Young Learners Society, under the guidance of local award-winning artist Joey Nash, created a mural inspired by a theme of pollinators and biodiversity in our local ecosystems.

The mural is located on Pete’s Pizza at 722 Shuswap Ave., by the Pocket Park in downtown Chase.

“This mural features Shuswap lake, and Joey did a great job of capturing the feeling of our beautiful region,” said Ashton Sweetnam, the society’s executive director.

Alongside the central work of creating the art, Nash mentored the youth involved and included them in the creative process.

“Children in our free summer art programs were invited to help out, and our outstanding youth summer art team worked alongside Joey throughout the process,” said Sweetnam.

She explained the project came together with community support, particularly from the Chase Literacy Program.

“This organization goes above and beyond in creating opportunities for Chase and area community members.

“We are thankful for them and acknowledge that without their support our community would not be nearly as vibrant and neighbourly.”

To learn more about the Chase and Area Young Learners Society, visit chaseyounglearners.com.

Read more: Chase youth, community step up for pollinators

newsroom@saobserver.net

ArtEducationShuswap