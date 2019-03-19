Young coders release robots on unsuspecting Solo cups

The upper-floor of Salmon Arm’s Innovation centre was abuzz Tuesday, March 19 with robots and their young masters engaged in a spring break coding camp.

The one-day camp offered a free introduction to computer programming and computational thinking skills for kids ages seven to 13.

Sadie Robinson and Isabelle Erickson were having fun after having programmed a robot to launch plastic balls at a tower of Solo cups. Asked if it was difficult to program the robot, Robinson responded, “not at all.”

“It’s just fun,” said Erickson.

The camp was run by Canada Learning Code’s Tory Braun from Kelowna, who arrived in one of the orgnaization’s Code Mobiles.

“We’re doing what’s called block coding with Scratch, so the youth are learning how to do computational thinking in order of operations and build algorithms by using block coloured coding, so it’s easy for people who have never coded before and aimed towards elementary students,” said Braun, who hopes to return to the Innovation Centre in the summer with more opportunities for kids – and adults – to learn coding.

“We’re thrilled to have this innovative camp to introduce coding to a new generation in the Salmon Arm region,” commented Salmon Arm Innovation Centre executive director Thomas Briginshaw. “Software skills are becoming valuable employment skills, and equipping our children with the best tools possible will position our community for success.”

Canada Learning Code is a national charity geared to championing digital literacy education.

