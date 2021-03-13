Auldin Maxwell shows all the giant Jenga sets which the makers of the game sent him to commemorate his world record stack earlier this year.

Auldin Maxwell shows all the giant Jenga sets which the makers of the game sent him to commemorate his world record stack earlier this year.

Young Salmon Arm Jenga record holder’s towers about to get much bigger

Auldin Maxwell was given 25 sets of giant wood blocks by the makers of the popular game

Coming off a world-record Jenga tower over the winter, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell now has the means to reach even greater heights.

In January, 12-year-old Auldin received word that his feat of balancing a tower of 693 Jenga blocks on top of a single narrow block was good enough to have his name inked in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Video footage of Auldin’s tower was widely viewed on the internet and his story was picked up by media all over North America. Most recently, Maxwell was a part of a New York Times feature on people using extra time over the coronavirus pandemic to take a shot at world records.

With all of the attention Auldin was receiving it is no surprise that Hasbro, the company that produces Jenga, took notice. The makers of the popular game, which challenges players to remove wooden blocks from a tower without knocking it over, sent Auldin the blocks necessary for a much larger tower.

The game maker came through with 24 packs of Jenga Giant blocks. The Jenga Giant blocks are more than eight times the size of the small blocks Auldin used to build his record-breaking tower. He said he is finding the large blocks a little more difficult to work with and things only get more difficult the more blocks he adds. Although there is a learning curve, Auldin is already brainstorming how he might use the big blocks for another record attempt.

Read More: 20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

Read More: VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

Read More: Salmon Arm boy rests world-record attempt on single Jenga brick

Read More: Poop emoji spotted in Lake Country sparks talk of waste management

In the coming months, Auldin plans to try to top his existing record. The only thing that stopped him on his last attempt was running out of blocks. Since then, he has bought enough standard Jenga sets to almost double his previous record if he can keep it all balanced. He also wants to try his hand at beating the record for the most big blocks stacked on a single block, and reach new heights by going for the tallest-ever tower with the normal blocks.

Auldin also plans on sharing the fun he has been having with his Jenga towers. He has already donated a set to Shuswap Middle School and hopes to give away more to other organizations and his former elementary school, Salmon Arm West.

Time will tell what other marks Auldin will leave on the record books.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Games and Toys

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Is this your photo album?: Kelowna man looking for owners

Just Posted

Auldin Maxwell shows off one of the giant Jenga blocks which the makers of the game sent him to commemorate his work record stack earlier this year. (Submitted)
Young Salmon Arm Jenga record holder’s towers about to get much bigger

Auldin Maxwell was given 25 sets of giant wood blocks by the makers of the popular game

Busy preparing for their opening day, Little B’s Pizzeria’s Sharlene Neville and daughter Brittany Neville pause for a picture by their brick ovens, located in the lower level of Salmon Arm’s Old Courthouse building on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Dill Pickle pizza popular on opening day at new Salmon Arm pizzeria

Brittany Neville and mother Sharlene Neville open Little B’s Pizzeria in Old Courthouse

This black lab got into trouble on March 6 by the boat launch in Marine Park in Salmon Arm after he pounced on a ball that had been stuck in the ice for a while. Thanks to three passersby, he was rescued. (Ron Banville photo)
Dog dilemma prompts Salmon Arm resident to warn of dicey ice, quicksand-like mud

Avid photographer sees dog plunge through ice, young girl get stuck in mud near wharf

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

A spray-can wielding person painted up the two large speed bumps behind Salmon Arm city hall which have shed their white paint making them difficult to see. (Marie Jespersen/Facebook)
Vandal takes visibility of Salmon Arm speed bumps into own hands

City says once evening frosts subside the bumps will get a fresh coat of white paint

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

This black lab got into trouble on March 6 by the boat launch in Marine Park in Salmon Arm after he pounced on a ball that had been stuck in the ice for a while. Thanks to three passersby, he was rescued. (Ron Banville photo)
Dog dilemma prompts Salmon Arm resident to warn of dicey ice, quicksand-like mud

Avid photographer sees dog plunge through ice, young girl get stuck in mud near wharf

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book, Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe, was released Tuesday by Penguin Random House Canada. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

The book documents the toll of the pandemic on Henry: ‘My sister came home to find me lying on the living-room floor’

Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 14 to 20

Poultry Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, Everything You Do is Right Day coming up this week

According to Providence, the long-term home will replace The Views in about three years’ time.
Providence aims to revolutionize B.C. seniors care at groundbreaking ‘dementia village

Goal is open the site at former St. Joseph’s General Hospital grounds in Comox by spring 2024

Sanford and Marlana Williams. Submitted photo.
The silence of Sanford Williams: B.C. master carver and his wife navigate racism

Indigenous carver and residential school survivor didn’t know how to speak up against discrimination

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)
Vernon teacher accused of sex crimes to discover fate in April

Trial for Anoop Singh Klair concluded in Kelowna March 12, defense argued trial took too long

After 75 years, Pat Coburn finally received the medal he earned for saving a man’s life in 1945. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan senior receives Medal for Bravery 75 years after saving man’s life

Pat Coburn was awarded the medal on Friday in Penticton

The Prince Rupert COVID-19 community vaccination clinics starting March 14, have drawn the attention of many on social media stating the city is being ‘rewarded for bad behaviour.’ (Photo: file photo)
Prince Rupert officials dispel ‘bad behaviour’ accusations amid vaccine access

Social media backlash on Prince Rupert COVID-19 immunization clinics

Most Read