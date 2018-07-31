This is a cropped version, due to size, of the panoramic view of the Shuswap that Angela Inskip provided.

Your Shuswap with Angela Inskip

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Observer is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Angela Inskip.

“I am the mom of two awesome kids, wife to the funniest guy I know! I’m a bookkeeper by day, succulent planter entrepreneur by night! I moved to Salmon Arm as a teenager and have never wanted to leave.”

When someone says ‘Salmon Arm’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Beautiful! I love the four seasons, the mountains, forests and lake!

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

The condition of our roads.

What’s your favourite local company?

There are so many amazing business in a Salmon Arm that support and give back, such a great business model! Wildwood Flower Emporium, On Alex and The Handmade Shoppe are all amazing they are all local women supporting other local artisans!

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Salmon Arm?

Our trail systems, Herald Park and a walk around downtown and the wharf.

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

A very bright future! How lucky are we to have a town where the word community is part of most people’s lifestyle. I see a clean lake, more outdoor activities and being a desired place to raise a family or retire.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

 

