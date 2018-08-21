Your Shuswap with Loren Bernardin

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Observer is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Loren Bernardin.

“I have lived in the Shuswap for most of my life and am looking forward to raising my incredible daughter here. I am an active plogger (@all_the_rs) and a lover of nature.”

When someone says ‘Salmon Arm’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Home. Salmon Arm is such a beautiful city. People come from all over the world to see the mountains, lakes, wildlife, and all around beauty of the Shuswap. They call it a vacation but I get to call it home.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

I would love to see more resources for the most vulnerable citizens of our community, ie: affordable housing and child care, tolerance and kindness taught to include our diverse citizens and mental health outreach programs.

What’s your favourite local company?

Flowers by Fimmy has been a community favourite for years! Her store has been a beacon of beauty for all seasons and Fimmy and Ed are an amazing team ensuring your beautiful arrangements are delivered to loved ones efficiently and with care.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Salmon Arm?

Our beautiful wharf and surrounding gardens and wetlands, the artful and musical downtown core, Little Mountain lookout and trail systems.

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

In 20 years I see more kindness and inclusion of people from every walk of life. I like to think we could work together to keep our natural resources clean, pollution free and full of the wonderful wildlife we share our home with.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone, please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
From the Archives: Special service at Canoe Beach aids hospital

Just Posted

Your Shuswap with Loren Bernardin

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

Okanagan tourists undeterred by smoke

Diverse array of tourist experiences paying dividends

25-year-old Edmonton man pronounced dead on Shuswap Lake houseboat

Sicamous RCMP deem death to be non suspicious, BC Coroners Service investigating

Thieves target tires and rims in Shuswap

Salmon Arm RCMP report two recent incidents, a van used in one theft was stolen in Surrey

Fire sparked near Falkland

Small blaze discovered Monday near Arthur Road

UPDATE: Air quality improves slightly

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

Evacuation alert for Dark Lake Valley area

There are 21 properties are affected

B.C. team stays alive in Little League World Series after another nail-biter

Surrey-based squad scored a 6-4 win over Mexico reps in Williamsport on Monday

Kids, seniors at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says children’s lungs don’t fully develop until about age 10

B.C. mother charged in 7-year-old daughter’s death appears in court

The 36-year-old mother, of Langley’s Aaliyah Rosa, has been charged with second-degree murder

Troops heading to Lumby/Cherryville to lend a hand with wildfires

Canadian Armed Troops expected to be in the area by the end of the week

VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

The 17-year-old Vancouver Whitecap player is one of the youngest players in MLS history

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line

Anti-poverty strategy will aim for 50 per cent cut in low-income rates: source

Liberals scrap lottery system for reuniting immigrants with their parents

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

Most Read

  • Your Shuswap with Loren Bernardin

    Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm