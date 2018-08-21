Your Shuswap with Loren Bernardin

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Observer is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Loren Bernardin.

“I have lived in the Shuswap for most of my life and am looking forward to raising my incredible daughter here. I am an active plogger (@all_the_rs) and a lover of nature.”

When someone says ‘Salmon Arm’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Home. Salmon Arm is such a beautiful city. People come from all over the world to see the mountains, lakes, wildlife, and all around beauty of the Shuswap. They call it a vacation but I get to call it home.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

I would love to see more resources for the most vulnerable citizens of our community, ie: affordable housing and child care, tolerance and kindness taught to include our diverse citizens and mental health outreach programs.

What’s your favourite local company?

Flowers by Fimmy has been a community favourite for years! Her store has been a beacon of beauty for all seasons and Fimmy and Ed are an amazing team ensuring your beautiful arrangements are delivered to loved ones efficiently and with care.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Salmon Arm?

Our beautiful wharf and surrounding gardens and wetlands, the artful and musical downtown core, Little Mountain lookout and trail systems.

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

In 20 years I see more kindness and inclusion of people from every walk of life. I like to think we could work together to keep our natural resources clean, pollution free and full of the wonderful wildlife we share our home with.

