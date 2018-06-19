Your Shuswap with Louise Wallace Richmond

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Observer is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Louise Wallace Richmond, who lives in Canoe with her husband Dave and their two boys.

“I moved here in the late nineties thinking I would check it out for a year having been a bit disillusioned by big city Vancouver life after graduating from my Masters in Publishing at SFU. After a week, I knew I had found my new home. I am originally from Quebec but grew up in North Bay Ontario – a town a great deal like Salmon Arm – a lake, some railroad tracks, a big hill, plenty of trees and lots of heart.”

Wallace Richmond now owns a design business, teaches at the college and currently serves on city council.

And what does she think of the Shuswap?

When someone says ‘the Shuswap’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Oddly enough, it’s a slogan from the fifties that used to be on local promotional brochures. Salmon Arm – the land of heart’s desire – it’s been true for me. I am grateful each and every day I get to live here.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

I think we sometimes discount the importance of small cities. Most who seek fame and fortune go to big cities to make their name with limited success. But the truth is, there are plenty of business and community leaders who have found great success and have made a significant difference in their sectors right here in Salmon Arm. We need to acquaint ourselves with that fact and celebrate those successes. This town is stuffed full of talent. Really, it is

What’s your favourite local company?

That’s a tough one. I really admire the dreamers. People who have a vision, take a risk and go for it. They are the ones who put us on the map. It wouldn’t be fair to single anyone out. But if you want to know more, come hang out at the Hive in Canoe. While you beat me at scrabble, I’ll tell you some amazing stories.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Salmon Arm?

The longest in-land, curved wooden wharf in North America. Or at least we think so.

Paddle boarding early on a Saturday morning at Canoe Beach.

Any fundraiser dance – we are the only community I know of where every single dance is a fundraiser for a non-profit including our very own Roots and Blues.

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

That’s 2038. Wow. I’ll be old by then.

But if I’m being honest, and that’s how I like to roll, it will be people asking how was it that Canoe was ever considered the wrong side of the tracks. Neighbourhoods are powerful places. And that’s what we have – meaningful connections, care and concern for one another. When someone succeeds, we all do. You can’t say that of just any small city. You can say that about Salmon Arm. And I tell that story as often as I can.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

Previous story
Salmon Arm students chop their locks for a good cause

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man speaks out against violence in his home country

Roberto Guatdamuz Rueda has been following reports of the general strike and violence in Nicaragua

UPDATE: Suspect sought in car theft

Stolen vehicle flees scene in Ashton Creek, found behind Polson Park in Vernon

Falkland artist favours, fights for fish

Lottie Kozak does all kinds of art; one of her favourite subjects, fish, is dwindling

Victim trapped in Enderby crash

Two occupants in truck rollover out Enderby-Mabel Lake Road

NDP executive steps down in North Okanagan Shuswap

in-house ‘spending scandal’ blamed for Saturday’s resignation decision

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017: Health Canada

More than one-third of deaths were in B.C.

Independent schools continue to top Fraser Institute secondary school list

Think tank says its ratings are fair to all schools, public and private

Former Somali child refugee fights to stay in Canada

Former child refugee Abdoul Abdi’s judicial review set for today in Halifax

U.S. border separations ripple through midterm campaigns

Several Republicans to break from President Donald Trump amid boarder separation issues

AFN chief accused of being too close to Trudeau

Perry Bellegarde insists he is not that close to the Liberals as elections looms

Three injured after industrial explosion in Newfoundland

The roof of the warehouse was blown off in the explosion near St. John’s

Ottawa Senators trade Mike Hoffman, less than a week after allegations involving partner

Following the trade Senators make no mention of allegations against Hoffman’s partner

UPDATED: Oliver wildfire extinguished, B.C. Wildfire mopping up

6-ha. brush fire contained before it could spread farther

Most Read