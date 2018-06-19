Your Shuswap with Louise Wallace Richmond

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Observer is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Louise Wallace Richmond, who lives in Canoe with her husband Dave and their two boys.

“I moved here in the late nineties thinking I would check it out for a year having been a bit disillusioned by big city Vancouver life after graduating from my Masters in Publishing at SFU. After a week, I knew I had found my new home. I am originally from Quebec but grew up in North Bay Ontario – a town a great deal like Salmon Arm – a lake, some railroad tracks, a big hill, plenty of trees and lots of heart.”

Wallace Richmond now owns a design business, teaches at the college and currently serves on city council.

And what does she think of the Shuswap?

When someone says ‘the Shuswap’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Oddly enough, it’s a slogan from the fifties that used to be on local promotional brochures. Salmon Arm – the land of heart’s desire – it’s been true for me. I am grateful each and every day I get to live here.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

I think we sometimes discount the importance of small cities. Most who seek fame and fortune go to big cities to make their name with limited success. But the truth is, there are plenty of business and community leaders who have found great success and have made a significant difference in their sectors right here in Salmon Arm. We need to acquaint ourselves with that fact and celebrate those successes. This town is stuffed full of talent. Really, it is

What’s your favourite local company?

That’s a tough one. I really admire the dreamers. People who have a vision, take a risk and go for it. They are the ones who put us on the map. It wouldn’t be fair to single anyone out. But if you want to know more, come hang out at the Hive in Canoe. While you beat me at scrabble, I’ll tell you some amazing stories.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Salmon Arm?

The longest in-land, curved wooden wharf in North America. Or at least we think so.

Paddle boarding early on a Saturday morning at Canoe Beach.

Any fundraiser dance – we are the only community I know of where every single dance is a fundraiser for a non-profit including our very own Roots and Blues.

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

That’s 2038. Wow. I’ll be old by then.

But if I’m being honest, and that’s how I like to roll, it will be people asking how was it that Canoe was ever considered the wrong side of the tracks. Neighbourhoods are powerful places. And that’s what we have – meaningful connections, care and concern for one another. When someone succeeds, we all do. You can’t say that of just any small city. You can say that about Salmon Arm. And I tell that story as often as I can.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.