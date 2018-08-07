Your Shuswap with Phaedra Idzan

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Observer is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Phaedra Idzan.

“I was born and raised in Salmon Arm. I moved away to Vancouver after high school, married my high school sweetheart (married for 25 years this year), lived in Vancouver for 10 years, then moved home to raise our two children. (We) left again for employment thee-years-ago and came back last October. I’m one of the biggest Salmon Arm Ambassadors here and plug the beauty of this place everywhere I go. This will always be my home and I will always return to it.”

When someone says ‘Salmon Arm’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

The beauty of this place. When I drive back from Vancouver or Kamloops and the first thing I see is the majestic Bastion Mountain and the twinkling lights of downtown, I know I’m home.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

The employment opportunities. Better paying jobs that sustain families so they don’t have to leave to make a living.

What’s your favourite local company?

L’originals and Askews, both of which I believe embody everything that is good about Salmon Arm.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Salmon Arm?

Hearld’s Park, Little Mountain–the view of the town is amazing–and of course the wharf, maybe take in Wednesdays on the wharf.

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

Over the past 40 years I’ve seen this town change into a full-blown city. It was once a working blue collar town with two huge employers (Canoe Mill and Newnes) to almost a ghost town that had to re-invent itself where it became more of a retirement and tourist community. I would love to see positive and healthy growth take place where affordable housing is available and well paying and sustainable jobs are available to those who need them and they don’t need to leave Salmon Arm to find them.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

