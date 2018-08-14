Your Shuswap with Wes Wilson

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Observer is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Wes Wilson.

“I am Nlha7kapmux from the Lytton First Nation. My amazing wife was born and raised in Salmon Arm and we choose to raise our three kids here. Most locals know me as, ‘that guy who worked at Canadian Tire.’ I love this place, it’s small enough to be a town but big enough to be a city.”

When someone says ‘Salmon Arm’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

I think of the mountains surrounding the city, the big blue sky, the Shuswap lake, the amazing orange and red summer sun sets. I also think of how close we are to other cities: it’s like being in the middle of everywhere.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

The destruction of our beautiful landscape.

What’s your favourite local company?

The Salmon Arm Co-op they are truly local, the Shuswap Pie Company, Vertigo Tattoo and Kendals Barber Shop. Everyone should support the downtown core.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Salmon Arm?

Definitely send them to the wharf, DeMille’s, and Heralds Park.

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

A thriving diverse community. We are doing our part by raising our kids to be open minded and accepting of others.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

