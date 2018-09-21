Your weekend weather update

Rain continues to move right across the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Residents from the Shuswap and Similkameen woke up to soggy conditions Friday morning as rain blanketed the region.

That rain is expected to stick around this weekend but disappear before the work week.

“The weather is pretty much the same from the Similkameen to the Shuswap,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

“We are looking at an unsettled system for the next couple of days. Rain today that will gradually taper off to some showers Saturday and Sunday. Fairly cool with highs only in the mid teens.”

This soggy system will move out Sunday evening as Lundquist forecasts a sunny start to the week.

“We expect a ridge of high pressure to start building back in that will give us more sunny conditions and highs closer to the 20 C mark. That will stay to at least the middle of next week.”

While rain on the weekend may get you down, Lundquist says the wet weather is needed.

“The rain is quite welcome after having a dry summer with so much heat, it is helping to replenish things.” he adds.

“Hopefully folks can get out and enjoy next week’s sunshine while they can. Every week that goes by now the average temperature is ticking down. We are at the time of year where it temperatures fall quickly.”

Down in the Similkameen Valley, clouds will continue to sit over the region Friday with a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and a high of 15 C. Temperatures will dip to 6 C Friday evening with a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight.

This weekend will see similar conditions and on Saturday there will be an added risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. On Sunday it is forecast to clear up with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

In the Okanagan, the rain will soak the region all day Friday with periods of rain forecast throughout the day and winds up to 20 km/h this afternoon. High 13 C. Tonight showers and periods of wind will continue, dipping down to 9 C.

We will see mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers on Saturday including a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind is supposed to blow north 20 km/h in the afternoon and the expected high is 16 C and low is 9 C.

On Sunday it will dry up a bit with cloudy conditions forecast and a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.

North in the Shuswap, the rain will be slightly more intense with five-10 mm of the wet stuff forecast for Friday and a high of 14 C. Overnight showers are expected to continue with a low of 10 C.

Saturday will see showers all day with a high of 15 C and low of 8 C.

On Sunday it is also forecast to dry up a bit with cloudy conditions forecast and a 30 percent chance of showers. High 17 C.

