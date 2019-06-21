You’re invited to help celebrate and honour National Indigenous People’s Day

Celebrations and a chance to be together include activities at Pierre’s Point and Quaaout Lodge

Bear, Gerry Thomas, looks over Shuswap Lake during his Bear Dance at Indigenous Peoples Day festivities at Pierre’s Point in 2018. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

For National Indigenous Peoples Day in the Shuswap, there are many ways to help honour and celebrate.

At Pierre’s Point, the Switmalph Cultural Society offers activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

They include traditional Lahal lessons, a culturally interpreted canoe ride, story telling, drumming, artisan vendors and local food vendors.

Residents are invited to celebrate this important part of reconciling the past for a strong future together.

The theme is: Remembering our past for the future.

From 4 to 8 p.m., Quaaout Lodge is also offering activities, vendors and a ticketed dinner. This will be followed by a live concert.

“Our cultural team will be offering educational experiences available to the general public. Some of the fun activities will include archery lessons, storytelling in our C7es7istken (winter home), tour and talk about our sweat lodge and the significance of the sweat lodge in First Nations culture,” posts the Quaaout Lodge on Facebook.

At 8 p.m., a live concert features Canadian singer and songwriter George Leach at the amphitheater overlooking Little Shuswap Lake.

“Songs appear out of thin air, seemingly from nowhere but actually from all around us. The greatest of these seem to have always been there, carrying in them something true and universal that connects at a depth beyond language. Songwriters accomplish a strange magic in pulling them from the ether. By doing so, they give voice to their feelings and experiences, and in turn, ours too. Their songs tell our story and provide the soundtrack to our lives. George Leach is one of these magicians,” states the Facebook post.

For more information contact info@quaaoutlodge.com