Bear, Gerry Thomas, looks over Shuswap Lake during his Bear Dance at Indigenous Peoples Day festivities at Pierre’s Point in 2018. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

You’re invited to help celebrate and honour National Indigenous People’s Day

Celebrations and a chance to be together include activities at Pierre’s Point and Quaaout Lodge

For National Indigenous Peoples Day in the Shuswap, there are many ways to help honour and celebrate.

At Pierre’s Point, the Switmalph Cultural Society offers activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

They include traditional Lahal lessons, a culturally interpreted canoe ride, story telling, drumming, artisan vendors and local food vendors.

Residents are invited to celebrate this important part of reconciling the past for a strong future together.

The theme is: Remembering our past for the future.

Read more: Indigenous celebration in Shuswap draws a crowd

Read more: Federal bill would make Sept. 30 national day for Indigenous reconciliation

Read more: Canada much more than 150

From 4 to 8 p.m., Quaaout Lodge is also offering activities, vendors and a ticketed dinner. This will be followed by a live concert.

“Our cultural team will be offering educational experiences available to the general public. Some of the fun activities will include archery lessons, storytelling in our C7es7istken (winter home), tour and talk about our sweat lodge and the significance of the sweat lodge in First Nations culture,” posts the Quaaout Lodge on Facebook.

At 8 p.m., a live concert features Canadian singer and songwriter George Leach at the amphitheater overlooking Little Shuswap Lake.

“Songs appear out of thin air, seemingly from nowhere but actually from all around us. The greatest of these seem to have always been there, carrying in them something true and universal that connects at a depth beyond language. Songwriters accomplish a strange magic in pulling them from the ether. By doing so, they give voice to their feelings and experiences, and in turn, ours too. Their songs tell our story and provide the soundtrack to our lives. George Leach is one of these magicians,” states the Facebook post.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

For more information contact info@quaaoutlodge.com

Previous story
KidSport tourney ensures Okanagan kids can play

Just Posted

Engineers find ways to shore up Sorrento’s Newsome Creek

Mitigation work that would save houses along the eroding bank to cost five to six million.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Check out today’s weather across the Okanagan according to Environment Canada

Shuswap’s Women Who Wine raises $6,000 for community groups

Bulk of proceeds of quarterly Community Giving Event go to Wellness Centre at Salmon Arm Secondary

Great Outdoors: Salmon Arm Kids Fishing Derby reels in family fun

Twenty-third annual event sees 150 young anglers and their families participate

Choir music steadfast part of Shuswap culture

Shuswap Passion/Jim Cooperman

VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

Big West Wrestling added to Okanagan fair

It’s the first time the “Okanagan-Strong” wrestlers have been featured at Westside Daze

Floating the Okanagan River Channel in jeopardy?

K’ul Group raises concerns associated with establishing a new lease for City of Penticton parkland

South Okanagan firm takes technology global to help reduce carbon footprints

StruthersTech helps eliminate huge carbon dioxide footprint from Indonesian gold mining operation

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

No pick-up, drop-off, for Okanagan Rail Trail users in Coldstram area, please

RDNO, Coldstream ask commercial vehicles, tour buses to not drop-off/pick-up in Kickwillie Loop area

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

Organist Jim Leonard opens Okanagan festival with first opera

Maria Chapdelaine opens 4th annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival on June 29

Most Read