Youth council member informs Salmon Arm council of dignitary’s visit

City council happy to hear student is organizing a visit from the Lieutenant Governor

Emma Brennan, at left front, a Grade 12 student and member of the city’s Youth Council, takes time out for a photo with Salmon Arm Council members as well as two Ministry of Municipal Affairs & Housing staffers at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in September. Joining her from Salmon Arm’s Youth Council was Zachary Naish, middle, next to Mayor Alan Harrison. (Photo contributed)

City council heard some welcome news from a member of Salmon Arm’s Youth Council.

Emma Brennan, a member of the Youth Council who attended the Union of BC Municipalities in Vancouver along with fellow council member Zachary Naish, gave a brief report at city council’s Nov. 25 meeting.

She said she had a fantastic time at the UBCM and thanked council for its support. She explained she has since been in touch with the Lieutenant Governor of B.C., Janet Austin, as well as her executive assistant.

Emma told council that the Lieutenant Governor is taking a tour in the spring and would like to visit Salmon Arm council as well as some local schools.

She said council members wouldn’t be responsible for planning her tour; the Lieutenant Governor would just be making a stop to speak with Salmon Arm council as well as some students.

Mayor Alan Harrison smiled widely as he replied:

“I think there’s something right in the world when a person from the youth council comes to council to let us know the Lieutenant Governor is coming to our community and whether we would like to take part. It’s so refreshing and so fantastic.”

Harrison said he’s sure he is speaking on behalf of council when he says, absolutely, it would be their pleasure to do whatever part they need to do and they will follow her lead.

Coun. Tim Lavery told Emma it’s a great idea. He said after UBCM he went to Victoria to visit his daughters and the Lieutenant Governor was on the ferry.

“She certainly remembered the interaction and how impressed she was with both Zach and yourself in terms of the conversations,” he remarked. “There was a real connection made there and I think this is just a great follow-through.”

Coun. Chad Eliason asked Emma with a grin: “Anyone else we should know is coming to town?”

“Not to my knowledge,” she laughed.

