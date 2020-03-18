Editorial: Change the only constant, even for the Observer

Maryann Baker stands behind the new front desk of the Salmon Arm Observer on Fifth Avenue SW across from Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Observer has undergone numerous changes over the years.

By the time you read this, we’ll have been through another.

As of Monday, March 16, the office for the Salmon Arm Observer, Shuswap Market and Eagle Valley News is no longer located in downtown Salmon Arm.

We have moved to our new location at 481 7th St. SW, just across from Blackburn Park. The upside to this is we have a bright, shiny contemporary office, customized to our needs.

When you see the building after the new front design is complete, you’ll know it’s home to the Observer, Market and EVN.

If there is a downside to the move, it’s that we’ll no longer be in the downtown. For decades the Observer has had its offices in Salmon Arm’s downtown, be it at our former building at 51 Hudson Ave., or at our subsequent home of about 12 years (wow, does time fly) at 171 Shuswap St.

This made it easy for folks already there to stop by for whatever reason, be it to meet with the publisher or one of our advertising team, or maybe pitch a story idea to a reporter.

For our editorial team, events at Ross Street Plaza or on Hudson Street were just a short walk away, as were numerous places to meet with folks for interviews and maybe grab a bite to eat in the process.

Thankfully, the new location is still close to the downtown, and it looks like parking will be readily available for people needing to stop in.

We’ll also be closer to all the big community events and activities that take place at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds and Blackburn Park. As for the downtown, it’s an easy walk and very short drive away.

Certainly, the move will be an adjustment, but the change is exciting. We hope you will stop by to check out our new digs.

