Editorial: Crisis brings out best – and in some cases worst –of people in the Shuswap

Unsurprisingly, there have been numerous examples of how the COVID-19 crisis has brought out the best of people in the Shuswap.

One simple yet uplifting one would be the colourfully painted rocks with positive messages that have been showing up here and there. You may have come across one while walking the trails on Little Mountain, or in another public place you frequent.

Another example would be Nicole Defeo’s ‘positive books,’ notebooks she fills with inspirational quotes, sayings, messages and stickers to give to people on request.

And then there are the different initiatives to support local food banks. Those in training with Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre for the postponed Hit2Fit fundraising event recently collected food and just over $1,000 in donations for the food bank.

With no summer shows to prepare for, potter Bruce Nyeste of Sorrento’s Mud, Sweat and Tears made a whole batch of colourful bowls that he’s made available for donation at DeMille’s, with 100 per cent of the profits going to the food bank.

Unfortunately, there have also been examples where the crisis seems to have brought out the worst in some. We’ve received reports of store cashiers and, most recently, staff at Columbia Shuswap Regional District landfills having to endure rude or abusive of unhappy customers/users.

Many of us are having a difficult time right now, but taking out your frustrations on another because you’ve had to wait in line or because a particular product you want is out of stock is shameful behaviour.

Equally inappropriate is the opinion we’ve seen publicly expressed that those essential workers at CSRD landfills should not be whining. Instead, they should suck it up and be grateful to have a job. This is the kind of victim blaming that keeps people from speaking out about bullying/abusive situations, and is itself a form of abuse.

Most people, however, appear grateful to those who continue to work to provide the services we need and want.

And we are grateful to share your stories of all the good things happening in our community. They are a much-needed anecdote to these challenging times.

