Editorial: Curtailing public comment to avoid Facebook headaches

Weighing importance of public engagement over divisive nature of social media

It has been suggested we prohibit comments on articles about Indigenous issues.

Blocking comments is not something we do lightly. Comment sections exist to provide a place for readers to engage, share opinions and, from time to time, suggest corrections (unfortunately the odd error happens – at least until human journalists are replaced by AI). When comments/conversations are blocked on a story, it usually has to do with their having devolved into personal and/or libelous attacks.

With the ongoing pipeline protests and related blockades, a national story that touches the lives of many, the comment sections on our website have seen little activity. Facebook is another matter.

Stories about the Indigenous protesters/defenders have sparked some interesting dialogue and debate. Unfortunately, they have also prompted race-based degradation and other hostilities. Equally deplorable are comments suggesting protesters on railway tracks be run down by trains. Sometimes these comments suggesting injury or death are met with happy faces and thumbs up from commenters.

This behaviour on social media adds nothing to the conversation, does nothing to promote useful debate and does everything to widen divides, promote fear and hatred, and give legitimacy to violence.

Read more: Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Read more: Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

Another avenue some media are opting for is to no longer share such stories about Indigenous issues on Facebook, so as to avoid the potential headache of moderating. What will they do with other stories that stir controversy and/or conflicting opinions among readers – as compelling news stories tend to do?

The late Henry Grunwald, once editor of Time, said journalism can never be silent – that is its greatest virtue and its greatest fault. Journalism has an obligation to inform public opinion. Unfortunately, it is increasingly being put in the position where it must also silence it.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Standards of care

Just Posted

Photos: Salmon Arm businesses get in the spirit of Hometown Hockey

Business owners are encouraged to wear jerseys and decorate windows

Editorial: Curtailing public comment to avoid Facebook headaches

Weighing importance of public engagement over divisive nature of social media

Heroes and heroines to play out in Salmon Arm

Kamloops Symphony brings latest offering to Nexus stage on March 6

Music like air to Salmon Arm’s Sandy Cameron

Jazz musician thrives on making music with others.

Salmon Arm resident recognized for dedication to forest industry

Nominations spoke at length to John Drew’s passion for forest management

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

UPDATE: Highway 97C reopened between Merritt and Kelowna

Eastbound lanes were closed between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit for around three hours

Suspicious death in Vernon hotel under investigation

The incident is being treated as suspicious in nature

VIDEO: B.C. leap-year siblings ‘leapies’ celebrate 14th, 15th, birthdays together

Marilyn and Jeannette Johnston have never missed sharing Feb. 29 together for 56 years

Rare goal from Marincin lifts Leafs to 4-2 win over Canucks

Toronto defender nets first of the year against Vancouver

Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; B.C. conservation officers issue warning

BC Conservation Officer Service urging people to secure garbage and other attractants

Okanagan protesters hold mass prayer in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation

Small group gathered in front of Kelowna City Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Downtown Summerland businesses have changed

A quarter of a century ago, different businesses were on Main Street

Most Read