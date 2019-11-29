Good winter tires are a must in the Shuswap. (File photo)

Editorial: Sound advice and easy hacks for winter driving in the Shuswap

Changing road conditions require adjusting one’s approach behind the wheel

New drivers facing their first Shuswap winter have much to consider when hitting the road.

Last week, the Observer sought out seasoned Salmon Arm drivers, asking for advice for novice motorists who will soon be driving in snow for the first time. Feedback included having good winter tires, gearing down on hills (a good idea for those living in the Hillcrest area) and keeping some road de-icer or sand in your vehicle should you get stuck.

Tony Derksen offered very sensible advice: Drive slower, be cautious and give people lots of room. He also recommended being prepared should your vehicle breakdown on the side of the road. To that, ICBC recommends a first aid kit, emergency food and water, spare warm clothing, flares or matches and candles, a shovel and traction mat, sand and battery jumper cables.

Another recommendation was to watch for black ice. With changing temperatures throughout the winter, black ice can and does show up, and sometimes in unexpected places. Studded tires certainly help, but the same cautions noted above still apply. It is unwise to take winter road conditions for granted or assume the actions of other drivers.

Read more: Word on the street: What driving advice do you have for drivers experiencing their first Shuswap winter?

Read more: Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

Read more: B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Moving away from road safety, there are several other hacks available that can help make life easier for drivers in the winter. For example, those wishing to avoid having to scrape frosty windshields in the morning may purchase a windshield cover. Alternatively, before you go to bed, try spraying your windshield, rear and side windows with a mix of white vinegar and water (three parts to one). Squeegee off the excess and leave it. As for fog or frost inside the vehicle, fill a sock with silica-based cat litter and leave it in the vehicle overnight. That should absorb the moisture.

When parking for the night, drivers will often pull their wipers up from the windshield. This way, come morning, they’re not having to deal with wipers frozen to the glass.

Keeping lock de-icer handy somewhere is also not a bad idea.

If you have any other winter driving tips or suggestions, please leave them below.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Uncomfortable questions about religion, spirituality and culture

Just Posted

Shuswap youth curling team aims for BC Winter Games

U16 team seeing success, having won recent bonspiels

Shuswap schools receive nearly $8,000 in donations for ski equipment

Funding provided by SASCU, Shuswap Community Foundation and Pirate Loppet

Envirogreen to assess what led to Princeton explosion

Incident at soil reclamation operation occurred on evening of Nov. 27

‘Miraculous’ is how Salmon Arm woman describes her treatment for Parkinson’s

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

Company brings innovative road maintenance technology to region

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

Wet facility a possibility if Kelowna Costco relocation rejected

Victor Projects intends to develop the land regardless if Costco’s relocation is approved

Small North Okanagan businesses up against B.C.’s best

Last day to vote for Sugarbee’s, Bean to Cup, MQN Architecture, Roost Solar, Summit Tiny Homes and Raven Hair Studio

Tie versus Chiefs ends losing streak for Sicamous Eagles

Eagles to face the Revelstoke Grizzlies and the Osoyoos Coyotes over the weekend

Health Canada seizes illegal product from Vernon and Kelowna vape shops

Around $1M worth of product seized: Interior Health Tobacco Enforcement officer

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Three-year deal covers 600 workers across B.C. who support adults with developmental disabilities.

Editorial: Sound advice and easy hacks for winter driving in the Shuswap

Changing road conditions require adjusting one’s approach behind the wheel

Askew’s donates big to Armstrong, Salmon Arm food banks

Four pallets of non-perishable items were donated to local grocer to pass on to those in need

Most Read