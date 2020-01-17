Editorial: Sympathy for Shuswap snow plowers and adapting to exceptional conditions

Residents acknowledge it has been a difficult winter for road maintenance

Complaints have been piling up about our highways maintenance contractor this winter like snow on Shuswap roads.

People have been calling in complaints to the contractor, AIM Roads, as well as the province (where they should be directed), to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (where they shouldn’t be directed as the CSRD isn’t responsible for plowing/maintenance of rural roads) and certainly to the media.

While the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has yet to respond to our request for information on the matter, they have publicly stated ministry staff are closely monitoring AIM’s performance through these “exceptional conditions.”

AIM Roads’ operations manager for the region, Gabriel Nava, was quick to respond to the Observer, sharing the difficulties they’ve had responding to those exceptional conditions and the related public frustration. Some of that frustration prompted AIM Roads to post a notice on social media regarding the company’s policy of zero tolerance for abuse of staff.

Read more: AIM Roads responds to abuse of staff, public frustrations in Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: Ditched vehicle off highway sends Okanagan crews on multiple calls

Read more: Shuswap outdoor skating rinks open to public

While we’ve heard our share of complaints regarding AIM Roads’ performance, overall, commenters have been sympathetic, with people acknowledging winter conditions have indeed been difficult throughout the Shuswap and Okanagan. Others have expressed their gratitude, recognizing winter road maintenance can be a difficult and thankless job (for AIM and City of Salmon Arm staff).

There have been a lot of comparisons with the previous contractor. One area in which AIM Roads has definitely outdone their predecessor (and the ministry) is public communication. Their attention to keeping people informed and up to date through social media has been impressive.

After this winter, AIM Roads’ first serving the Okanagan-Shuswap, we expect there will be a comprehensive performance review done by the province. We hope all the recent and impending feedback will help the company better prepare for coming winters of exceptional conditions that are undoubtedly in store for the region.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Healing process continues after verdict reached

Just Posted

Shuswap outdoor skating rinks open to public

Rinks in Celista and Silver Creek ready for outdoor fun

Slight drop in annual Salmon Arm bird count, seed sales spike

Shuswap Naturalist Club bird spotters excited to see several owls

Big projects ahead for Salmon Arm in 2020

Mayor Alan Harrison delivers annual state of the city address

AIM Roads responds to abuse of staff, public frustrations in Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents asked to be patient and respectful of workers

Lead in drinking water not meeting federal standards at North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

School District #83 looks to install water bottle refill stations, additional filtration

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Summerland steam railway to mark 25th anniversary

Kettle Valley Steam Railway has received support from community

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Ethical errors proving costly for baseball

Paltry punishment, gag orders opposite of what’s needed; house cleaning, real justice in order

Ditched vehicle off highway sends Okanagan crews on multiple calls

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has had repeated calls about the vehicle between Vernon and Kelowna

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Column: Dogsledding flashback and dressing for winter conditions

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Judge says defendants breached contract, despite being unaware of tank until basement flooded

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Most Read